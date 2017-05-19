Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas advance to quarter-finals after a come-from-behind victory

Rome: Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas will be hoping to book a semifinal berth in the Italian Open after a come-from-behind victory against the seventh-seeded Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, sealing a quarterfinals berth at the ATP Rome Masters.

The Indo-Uruguayan pair came back fiercely after being a set down to eventually register a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-8 win over the Feliciano and Marc in the men’s doubles event. The duo bonded well and did not lose focus after rallied to beat the Spaniards 4-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 in a gruelling second-round match of the Euro clay court tournament.

In the one-hour-39 minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas got three break chances but could convert none and lost their serve once in the opening set.

They next face fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event being run simultaneously, India's Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova, seeded third, will face Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals.