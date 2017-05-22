Italian Open: Elina Svitolina upsets injury-troubled Simona Halep to win first title at Rome

You are here:
SportsAFPMay, 22 2017 10:26:39 IST

Rome: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina continued her brilliant season with a clinical 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 upset win over injury-hit Simona Halep in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

Elina Svitolina continued her good form to win the Rome Masters 2017. AFP

Svitolina advanced to her maiden Rome final on Saturday when Spanish semi-final opponent Garbine Muguruza, the French Open champion, retired injured as she trailed 4-1 to the big-hitting Ukrainian.

But Svitolina, who ousted Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals, showed she was fully deserving of her spot, overcoming a tough first set against the sixth-seeded Romanian to level the match in a fiercely contested second set.

Halep, who won the Madrid Open last week, needed treatment after going over on her right ankle in the second set as she hit a return from the baseline.

In the decider, the Romanian -- who had won 26 of her past 30 meetings on clay -- was visibly hurting and was helpless to prevent Svitolina from claiming her fourth title of the season after wins in Taipei, Dubai and Istanbul.

Svitolina now has a tour-leading 31 match wins this year and takes over the lead from Pliskova in the Race to Singapore.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 01:03 am | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 10:26 am

