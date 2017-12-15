Italian Cup: Felip Anderson scores first goal since return from injury to help Lazio cruise into quarters

Milan: Felipe Anderson scored his first goal of the season on Thursday as Lazio cruised into the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup after beating Serie B side Cittadella 3-1.

Lazio will face Fiorentina in the quarter-finals, which are being played on 27 December and 3 January.

Brazilian winger Anderson, who has become one of Lazio's star players since arriving in Italy from Santos in 2013, slotted the home side's 24th-minute second in his second appearance since being sidelined with a knee injury before the start of the season.

Anderson raced through to stroke home Lucas Leiva's fine through ball 13 minutes after Ciro Immobile opened the scoring and his strike was added to by an Agostino Camigliano own goal nine minutes before the break and a smart Immobile chip in the final moments.

Cittadella's cup run came to an end despite a missile of a free-kick from Paolo Bartolomei three minutes before half-time.