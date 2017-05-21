Israel Aerospace Industries gets $630 million Indian navy contract | Reuters

TEL AVIV State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said on Sunday it has won an additional, $630 million contract to supply air and defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with Indian government company Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of India's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an Indian navy ship. During the trial scenario an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch)

