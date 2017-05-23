Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester arena attack | Reuters

CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's deadly attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

"One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester," the statement said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

