You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester arena attack | Reuters

Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester arena attack | Reuters

SportsReutersMay, 23 2017 17:24:59 IST
 

CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's deadly attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

"One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester," the statement said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 23, 2017 05:24 pm | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 05:24 pm







Top Stories



Cricket Scores