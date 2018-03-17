Preview: Having dominated the competition in their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC face one last hurdle in Chennaiyin FC in the final in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Bengaluru were by far the strongest team during the league phase, winning 13 of their 18 matches to lead the table with 40 points, eight more than second placed Chennaiyin.
They produced ample evidence of their form during the semi-finals, riding a hat-trick by skipper Sunil Chetri to thrash FC Pune City 3-1 in the second leg.
While Bengaluru dominated their opponents, Chhetri proved once again that he is one of the most consistent performers in Indian football.
Bengaluru fans will expect more of the same from their captain on Saturday.
In their short history of four years, Bengaluru have enjoyed unprecedented success.
They have won either the I-League or Federation Cup in every season and are overwhelming favourites to win the ISL title on debut.
"We started (our preparations) earlier than other teams because of the AFC Cup. We have tried to succeed. There is one more step to do right now but until now I am happy for everyone. The fans have always been behind us," Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca said on Friday.
"Tomorrow is a big game against a very difficult team. Chennaiyin have shown a lot of quality. I am not expecting an easy game. It will be the most difficult game of the season," he added.
Significantly, Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, winning eight of them.
However, Bengaluru face formidable foes in Chennaiyin FC.
Chennaiyin FC will also fancy their chances, having defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 at their own den during the league stage, thanks to a last-minute goal from Dhanpal Ganesh.
Against FC Goa in the semi-finals, Chennaiyin FC negated the threat of Goa's dangerous strike pair of Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote and will hope to do the same against Sunil Chhetri and Miku, who have combined to score 27 of Bengaluru's 38 goals.
"We are going into this game with a lot of confidence. We know that we have won there before, and we are not the only team (to defeat Bengaluru FC at home). We have utmost respect for everything they have achieved. We are Chennaiyin. We are not afraid of anyone," Chennaiyin coach John Gregory said during the pre-match media interaction.
Highlights
20:44 (IST)
The Benagluru fans are doing all that they can to ensure the CFC chants are not heard. A "We are yellow" chant is quickly drowned out by a "We can't hear you." The Sunil Chhetri chant quickly follows.
20:42 (IST)
35' Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin
Chennaiyin have managed to stem the flow of Bengaluru's chances. However, John Gregory will like his players to carry more threat on the break.
20:38 (IST)
ICYMI, Chennaiyin's equalising goal
20:34 (IST)
30' Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin
20:29 (IST)
The game heating up a bit
Johnson goes for the header with Dhanpal but elbows the CFC man on the head in front of John Gregory. The Englishman is livid and the fourth official has a talk with him.
20:28 (IST)
25' Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin
Nelson becomes the first player to go into the referee's book with a push on Udanta.
Meanwhile, like John Grehory had mentioned in the pre-match press conference BFC bring out a fancy free kick routine with a couple of dummies but Sunil's pass is blocked.
20:26 (IST)
20' Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin
Bengaluru are back on the ball but Chennaiyin keeping a solid shape. They must be feeling a lot better after that equaliser. The hosts will be pleased that Miku, Chhetri and Udanta are seeing a lot of the ball. However, they will have to once again build the steam after that equaliser slightly knocked them nack. Good game so far
20:23 (IST)
What a start!
20:22 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
16' Bengaluru FC 1-1 Chennaiyin
GOAL! Mailson Alves equalises for Chennaiyin from a corner. Chennaiyin once again show resilience. It's all square. What a start to the game!
20:18 (IST)
20:16 (IST)
Well, well!
20:12 (IST)
8' Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin
GOAL! It's that man Sunil Chhetri again. And once again it's Udanta Singh who provides the assist. The winger gets behind the defence with his pace and sends a brilliant cross for Chhetri. The cross takes a deflection to perfectly fall in Chhetri's path who makes no mistake
20:08 (IST)
5' Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin
Good start from Bengaluru who have a big crowd backing them tonight. It's already an electric atmosphere in the stadium and the hosts have ensured it stays that way by making a lively start. Udanata Singh, just like he did in the semi-final here against Pune is making all the running on the right flank. Chennaiyin have been solid so far, but need a spell of possession to quieten the crowd.
20:06 (IST)
3' Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin
Interestingly, Albert Roca has opted to play Erik Paartalu in defence along side John Johnson. Rahul Bheke and Juanan are operating from the flank.
20:03 (IST)
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Bengaluru
19:57 (IST)
The West Block Blues unveil a giant banner like they had promised before.Kick off minutes away
19:20 (IST)
The Chennaiyin players are first out for the warm-up and boos ringout around the stadium. There is a sizeable number of Chennaiyin fans who try their best to cheer for their players
19:12 (IST)
The lineups are out. With Subhashish out due to suspension, Albert Roca seems to have gone with a back three of Rahul Bheke, Juanan and John Johnson. Boithang Haokip comes in midfield. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, start with their strongest team. Bikrmajit and Dhanapal start in midfield with Rene Mihelic and the impressive Anirudh Thapa on the bench.
19:07 (IST)
Out come the Chennaiyin players and the reception is hostile to say the least. Chants of 'BFC! BFC!' and 'Naamu uru Bengaluru!' ring out through the stadium.
19:07 (IST)
The Bengaluru side clad in suits led by Sunil Chhetri come out to a raucous welcome from the Bengaluru faithful. The players walk towards the West Block to acknowledge the BFC fans.
18:53 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of 2017-18 ISL final between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC from Sree Kanteerava stadium from Bengaluru. The two south Indian rivals will clash for the crown in Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri and Co will look to make most of home advantage, but Chennaiyin will look to emulate their win over Bengaluru FC in the league stage.
It promises to be a cracker. So stick around for all the updates from Bengaluru where our reporter Dilip Unnikrishnan is currently stationed