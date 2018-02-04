ISL 2018, FC Goa vs NorthEast United, Football Match LIVE Score and Updates: Hosts look to get back to winning ways

Panaji: Having lost a close match to Mumbai City FC in their last game, FC Goa will look to put their campaign back on track when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League clash at Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

A win on Sunday can see them go fourth on the points table.

Currently sixth in the league standings with 19 points from 11 games, Sergio Lobera's men have two games in hand over third-placed FC Pune City and have played three games less than fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC, both tied on 22 points.

"At this point in time, if they let me chose between 4th, 5th or 6th having played all the games or be in a position to have games in hand, I would prefer to have games in hand. That gives us an opportunity to climb up the table. I'm sure other coaches will prefer that too," Lobera said at the pre-match press conference.

Pointing out the difference in the number of games played by each team, he added, "At the moment there are teams who have played three games less, some two less so the points table doesn't truly reflect."

The former Barcelona youth coach also brushed aside talks of pressure on his side with others overtaking them on the points table since they last played.

"Pressure doesn't exist for us at this point in time, for us, there is only excitement. Excitement to improve on the difficult season last year," he said.

FC Goa have acquired the services of Moroccan 22-year-old midfielder Hugo Adnan Boumous. But the home side will be without midfielder Seriton Fernades, who was sent off in the last match.

Talking about his team selection for tomorrow, Lobera said, "there will be changes in the team. But whatever the changes we make our style of play will remain the same."

No doubt, FC Goa are one of the favorites to seal a top-four place. But, they first need to get past NorthEast United. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, FC Goa lost 1-2 in Guwahati.

NorthEast United may have lost all hopes of making it to the playoffs. But, they would still want to finish the season on a high.

Under Grant, North East has seen a drastic change in fortune. They have provided glimpses of what they can do but still haven't found any consistency. The visitors come into this game at the back of a 1-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC.

With inputs from IANS.