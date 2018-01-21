Highlights ISL 2017, Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos, Football Match Score: Steve Coppell's side clinch a thriller

Preview: Jamshedpur FC have a chance to go within touching distance of the top four places of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they square up against bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday.

Jamshedpur FC came on top when the two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. Izu Azuka's strike proved enough to hand the visitors all three points. But repeating the result will not be easy against a resurgent Delhi team, who upset table toppers Bengaluru FC in their previous match.

"In football they say you are only good as your last game, and they beat Bengaluru FC. They like to go forward and that has sometimes left them vulnerable at the back," Coppell told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

"But I'm a big admirer of the way they play. So it's a big challenge to stop them and hit them on the counter."

The home side is fresh off a win against Kerala Blasters at home and will be looking to keep the good run going. Coppell hinted his team will try to play a counter attacking style of football.

"We are playing against a Delhi team which is very pleasing on the eye going forward. They are some very quick players going forward. But we'll try to hit them on the counter," he said.

Jamshedpur also have some injury worries ahead of the game. Brazilian midfielder Trinadade Goncalves may again miss out after suffering a foot injury. "Trinadade has foot problem. He got kicked on the foot in Goa. He is probably touch and go for tomorrow's game as well. But that I'll decide tomorrow (Sunday). Mehtab Hossain is fit," he added.

Lillianzula Chhangte has been spectacular in Delhi's last few games, and the young man from Mizoram will be expected to put up another good show against Jamshedpur.

But even more importantly, the win against Bengaluru has given Delhi the much-needed confidence, and their coach Miguel Angel Portugal couldn't have asked for more from his team at this stage of the ISL.

"When you win it's the best confidence booster and for me it's the best training," he said.

Talking about the opponents, Portugal added, "I like their last match against Kerala. They played well. It's definitely a good team. They have a good back four and a good striker. They also have two very fast wingers."

With inputs from IANS