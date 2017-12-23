Highlights ISL 2017, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos, Football Match Result: Robbie Keane wins it for the hosts

Preview: After finally recording a win against Mumbai City FC in their last game, holders ATK will look to continue in the same vein when they host laggards Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) season four clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

"It's important that we stabilise after the tough start. It's an ok start and we need to do better. We know it's not going to be easy at home, we lost out here (against FC Pune City 4-1)," ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham told IANS on Thursday.

"Delhi are a good team and they have some outstanding players," the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star added.

After being winless for four games, ATK rode Robin Singh's strike with the victory lifting them from the bottom of the table to the eighth spot with five points to their credit.

"Hopefully, we will push on and get some more wins in the next few games. Everybody in the team is fit and raring to go," Ryan Taylor said.

The former Newcastle United defender had an eventful night earlier as the 33-year-old created a chance, had one shot on target and even picked a yellow in ATK's 1-0 victory against Mumbai City.

Taylor's inclusion in place of injured midfielder Carl Baker raised a few eyebrows and coach Sheringham too did not sound convincing enough on the eve of their match in Mumbai.

"We need to start converting the chances. We started playing a little cagey after the goal in the last game. We should be more precise in front of goal," Taylor added.

Star Irish striker Robbie Keane is likely to start on Saturday but is expected to depart for home after that for the festive season.

Keane has been influential since playing his first game in Chennai, a match ATK lost 2-3.

Coming to Delhi Dynamos, they will come here after a fourth loss on the trot, a crushing 1-5 defeat by FC Goa. The wooden spooners will be missing their Venezuelan defender Gabriel Cichero due to suspension.

Former Aizawl FC's I-League winning goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who picked up an injury against Jamshedpur FC on 6 December, will also be missing while their number two, Arnab Das Sharma was also unfit in the last match.

In their absence, young Sukhadev Patil was given the gloves, but it was the manner of defeat that would concern the Dynamos.

They leaked two goals within three minutes of the first-half injury time against Goa, while the remaining three, which included an own goal, also came in a space of three minutes.

The lack of experience and leadership has cost Delhi badly as they seem to have lost their way since injury struck their Uruguayan attacking midfielder Matias Mirabaje and Spanish defender Edu Moya.