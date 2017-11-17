ISL 2017-18: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL), the globally-recognised Indian football league kicks off with a mouth-watering clash between Season 3 champions ATK and runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on 17 November 2017.

The clash between two-time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters FC in the opener will also bring the well-known rivalry between Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov from Europe to Indian soil.

ISL 2017-18 will see 10 teams in action, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will result in a prolonged season lasting four months for the first time.

All 10 teams play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals scheduled to take place in the second week of March. All league matches to be played from Wednesday to Saturday will kick off at 8 pm with Sunday featuring double headers at 5:30 pm and 8 pm.

Unlike previous seasons, the maximum number of foreign players in the playing XI has been reduced from six to five from this season onwards. This has prompted clubs to invest heavily on home-grown talents with long-term goals in mind resulting in over 32 Indian players getting multi-year contracts starting this year.

When and where will the Indian Super League 2017-18 be played?

The ISL matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata), Sree Kanteerava Stadium (Bengaluru), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (New Delhi), Fatorda Stadium (Margao), JRD Tata Sports Complex (Jamshedpur), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi), Mumbai Football Arena (Mumbai), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati) and Balewadi Stadium (Pune).

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The ISL matches will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network. The matches will be telecast with English commentary on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The matches will be telecast with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD. The matches will also be telecast with Tamil commentary on Star Sports Tamil. The matches can also be watched in regional languages on Star Gold, Star Utsav, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus and Asianet.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The ISL matches can be also live streamed on the Hotstar app and website.