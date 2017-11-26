ISL 2017-18: Newcomers Bengaluru FC eye second home win against Delhi Dynamos

Bengaluru: After making a historic start to Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC hosts Bengaluru FC will look to register their second win in a row when they clash with Delhi Dynamos on Sunday before they play three consecutive away games.

Both Bengaluru and Delhi are coming into the match with exquisite 2-0 and 3-2 victories against Mumbai City FC and FC Pune, respectively.

Both teams have garnered three points each, but Bengaluru are placed third in points-table, courtesy a superior goal difference.

Delhi are placed fourth, with three goals for and two against, compared to Bengaluru, who did not concede any but struck twice, in one game both teams have played so far.

Even as Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri and Delhi's Gabriel Cichero would be the main attraction, all eyes would be on the defence of the hosts, which might be tested by Delhi strikers.

The hosts' attacking line spearheaded by Miku and Chhetri, along with wingers Edu Garcia and Udanta Singh, will go into the match with a positive attitude, as they did against Mumbai.

Their histrionics helped the hosts to register a huge victory against Mumbai by playing aggressive football.

"I would not like to change the attitude going into the match tomorrow. We will go with the same attitude as we did against Mumbai in our last game," said Bengaluru coach Alberto Roca.

Roca is focusing on registering a win by creating more chances and scoring goals, but not conceding too many.

"We want to play better football and create more chances to score goals, but not concede many. It appears simple but difficult to execute," he said.

"If we win 1-0, it is acceptable. If we win 4-3, it is even better. We need to keep a good balance between defence and attack," he added.

Bengaluru will be missing services of Dimas Delgado, Joyner Lourenco and Lalthuammawia Ralte who continue their recovery from injury.

Delhi, on the other hand, are a tough nut to crack as they are being led by Miguel Angel Portugal, who has rich coaching experience.

The team under Portugal is organised and execute their ideas and plan on the field, Roca said.

"I know Portugal. He has rich experience in coaching. I watched his team. They are very organised and won their last match against Pune 3-2 because they executed their ideas pretty well," he said.

Former Bengaluru defender Lalmangaihsanga Ralte is set to make his first appearance at the Fortress since his move to Delhi in the summer.