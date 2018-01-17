ISL 2017-18: Jamshedpur FC see off high-flying Kerala Blasters to record first ever home win

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC snapped Kerala Blasters FC's three-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

Jerry Mawhmingthanga (1st minute) and veteran striker Ashim Biswas (31st) scored first-half goals to ensure the hosts got back to winning ways after going down 1-2 to FC Goa in their previous match.

The visitors netted a consolation goal in second-half stoppage time through substitute Mark Sifneos (90+1).

This was Jamshedpur's first win at home.

Courtesy the result, Jamshedpur moved a rung from eighth place to seventh with 13 points from 10 games while Kerala remained sixth with 14 points from 11 outings.

The hosts were at it from the word go with Jerry scoring the fastest goal of the tournament within the first 27 seconds.

Biswas' initial attempt did not have enough power and fell to Jerry who pounced on the ball to slot home the Kerala goalkeeper and leave the visitors shell-shocked.

Kerala had their best chance to level things in the 21st minute but striker Iain Hume's header was cleared off the line by Jamshedpur defender Raju Yumnam.

The home team then doubled their advantage one minute past the half-hour mark through Biswas who made the most off a melee inside the penalty area to get his name on the scoresheet.

Bikash Jairu's initial cross was not met by Jerry and Kerala defender Sandesh Jhinghan failed to clear the danger leading to Biswas poking the ball in.

The second half remained barren with Kerala trying hard to break Jamshedpur's defence but lacking teeth up front.

Kerala did score a late goal when substitute Mark Sifneos — who replaced Hume in the 78th minute — headed in from close but it was too little too late.