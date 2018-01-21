ISL 2017-18: Jamshedpur FC look to maintain winning momentum against Delhi Dynamos

Jamshedpur: High on confidence after their impressive victory over Kerala Blasters at home in their last match, Jamshedpur FC would look to build a winning momentum when they take on Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League fixture on Sunday.

Having notched up 13 points from 10 games, Steve Coppell's side are currently in seventh position and have a chance to go within touching distance of the top four places if they beat Delhi Dynamos at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday.

But it will not be an easy game against a resurgent Delhi side, who have upset table toppers Bengaluru FC in their previous match.

"In football they say you are only good as your last game, and they beat Bengaluru FC. They like to go forward and that has sometimes left them vulnerable at the back. But I'm a big admirer of the way they play. So it's a big challenge to stop them and hit them on the counter," Coppell told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Coppell hinted his team will try to play a counter attacking style of football.

"We are playing against a Delhi team which is very pleasing on the eye going forward. They are some very quick players going forward. But we'll try to hit them on the counter," he said.

Jamshedpur FC also have some injury worries ahead of the game.

Brazilian midfielder Trinadade Goncalves may again miss out after suffering a foot injury.

"Trinadade has foot problem. He got kicked on the foot in Goa. He is probably touch and go for tomorrow's game as well. But that I'll decide tomorrow. Mehtab Hossain is fit," said Coppell.

Lillianzula Chhangte has been spectacular in Delhi's last few games, and the young man from Mizoram will be expected to put up another good show against Jamshedpur.

But even more importantly, the win against Bengaluru has given Delhi the much-needed confidence, and their coach Miguel Angel Portugal could not have asked for more from his team at this stage of the ISL.

"When you win, it's the best confidence booster and for me it's the best training," he said.

Talking about the opponents, Portugal said, "I like their last match against Kerala. They played well. It's definitely a good team. They have a good back four and a good striker. They also have two very fast wingers.