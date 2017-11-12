ISL 2017-18: Injured Robbie Keane to miss first three ATK matches, returns home for treatment

Kolkata: Two-time defending champions ATK today received a big jolt ahead of the Indian Super League fourth season as their Irish marquee player Robbie Keane has gone back home to treat a knee injury.

The 37-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur striker had an MRI on his troubled left knee and is all set to miss the first three matches.

"He has an injury to his left knee and has flown back home. He may be available for their fourth round match against Chennaiyin FC (on 7 December)," an ISL official told PTI.

Being their marquee player, Keane was expected to be part of the ISL media event in Kolkata on Sunday but since he has returned home, the ATK will make available some other player.

The English Premier League legend has scored four goals from as many practice matches for ATK in the build-up to the ISL 4.