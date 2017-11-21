ISL 2017-18 full schedule: Here's the complete list of all the matches, venues and dates

The new edition of Indian Super League (ISL) started on 17 November with Kerala Blasters taking on the defending champions ATK. The match ended in a drab draw, with both teams failing to score. The fourth season of ISL will see two new teams making their mark in Indian football. Former I-League champions Bengaluru FC shifted their allegiances to ISL this year while Jamshedpur FC will be the other team.

The league has also expanded and now it will be played for four months. All 10 teams will play each other two times in the home and away format and the top four teams will make their way into the semis. The final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (officially known as Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan) on 17 March, 2018.

The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the second week of March.

Here's the full schedule of the ISL 2017-18 season: