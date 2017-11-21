ISL 2017-18 full schedule: Here's the complete list of all the matches, venues and dates

The new edition of Indian Super League (ISL) started on 17 November with Kerala Blasters taking on the defending champions ATK. The match ended in a drab draw, with both teams failing to score. The fourth season of ISL will see two new teams making their mark in Indian football. Former I-League champions Bengaluru FC shifted their allegiances to ISL this year while Jamshedpur FC will be the other team.
The league has also expanded and now it will be played for four months. All 10 teams will play each other two times in the home and away format and the top four teams will make their way into the semis. The final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (officially known as Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan) on 17 March, 2018.
The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the second week of March.
Here's the full schedule of the ISL 2017-18 season:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|17-Nov-17
|ATK vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|18-Nov-17
|NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|19-Nov-17
|Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa
|5.30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|19-Nov-17
|Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22-Nov-17
|Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|23-Nov-17
|Chennaiyin vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|24-Nov-17
|Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|25-Nov-17
|Mumbai City vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|26-Nov-17
|ATK vs Pune City
|5.30 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26-Nov-17
|Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|29-Nov-17
|Pune City vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|30-Nov-17
|Goa vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|1-Dec-17
|Jamshedpur vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|2-Dec-17
|Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|3-Dec-17
|Pune City vs Chennaiyin
|5.30 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|3-Dec-17
|Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|6-Dec-17
|Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|7-Dec-17
|Chennaiyin vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|8-Dec-17
|NorthEast vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|9-Dec-17
|Goa vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|10-Dec-17
|Jamshedpur vs Pune City
|5.30 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|10-Dec-17
|Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumba
|14-Dec-17
|Pune City vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|15-Dec-17
|Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|16-Dec-17
|Delhi Dynamos vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17-Dec-17
|Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
|5.30 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17-Dec-17
|Mumbai City vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|20-Dec-17
|NorthEast vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|21-Dec-17
|Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22-Dec-17
|Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|23-Dec-17
|Goa vs Pune City
|5.30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|23-Dec-17
|ATK vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|28-Dec-17
|Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|29-Dec-17
|Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|30-Dec-17
|Pune City vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|31-Dec-17
|Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
|5.30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|31-Dec-17
|ATK vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|4-Jan-18
|Kerala Blasters vs Pune City
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|5-Jan-18
|Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|6-Jan-18
|NorthEast vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|ndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|7-Jan-18
|Bengaluru vs ATK
|5.30 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7-Jan-18
|Chennaiyin vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|10-Jan-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|11-Jan-18
|Goa vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|12-Jan-18
|NorthEast vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|ndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|13-Jan-18
|Chennaiyin vs Pune City
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|14-Jan-18
|Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
|5.30 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14-Jan-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17-Jan-18
|Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|18-Jan-18
|Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|19-Jan-18
|NorthEast vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|20-Jan-18
|Pune City vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|21-Jan-18
|Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
|5.30 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|21-Jan-18
|Kerala Blasters vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24-Jan-18
|Pune City vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25-Jan-18
|ATK vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26-Jan-18
|Bengaluru vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|27-Jan-18
|Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|28-Jan-18
|Goa vs Mumbai City
|5.30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|28-Jan-18
|ATK vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|31-Jan-18
|Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|1-Feb-18
|Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|2-Feb-18
|Pune City vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|3-Feb-18
|ATK vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|4-Feb-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City
|5.30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|4-Feb-18
|Goa vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|7-Feb-18
|NorthEast vs Pune City
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|8-Feb-18
|Bengaluru vs Goa
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|9-Feb-18
|Kerala Blasters vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|10-Feb-18
|Jamshedpur vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|11-Feb-18
|Mumbai City vs Pune City
|5.30 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|11-Feb-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|14-Feb-18
|NorthEast vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|15-Feb-18
|Goa vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa S
|16-Feb-18
|Bengaluru vs Pune City
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17-Feb-18
|NorthEast vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|18-Feb-18
|ATK vs Mumbai City
|5.30 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|18-Feb-18
|Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|21-Feb-18
|Goa vs Delhi Dynamos
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|22-Feb-18
|Mumbai City vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|23-Feb-18
|Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24-Feb-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|25-Feb-18
|Pune City vs Goa
|5.30 PM
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25-Feb-18
|Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|28-Feb-18
|Goa vs ATK
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|1-Mar-18
|Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
|8:00 PM
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|2-Mar-18
|Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|3-Mar-18
|Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
|8:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|4-Mar-18
|Jamshedpur vs Goa
|5.30 PM
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|4-Mar-18
|ATK vs NorthEast
|8:00 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 08:58 pm | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017 08:58 pm