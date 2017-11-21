You are here:
ISL 2017-18 full schedule: Here's the complete list of all the matches, venues and dates

Nov, 21 2017

The new edition of Indian Super League (ISL) started on 17 November with Kerala Blasters taking on the defending champions ATK. The match ended in a drab draw, with both teams failing to score. The fourth season of ISL will see two new teams making their mark in Indian football. Former I-League champions Bengaluru FC shifted their allegiances to ISL this year while Jamshedpur FC will be the other team.

The league has also expanded and now it will be played for four months. All 10 teams will play each other two times in the home and away format and the top four teams will make their way into the semis. The final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (officially known as Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan) on 17 March, 2018.

The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the second week of March.

Here's the full schedule of the ISL 2017-18 season:

DateMatchTimeVenue
17-Nov-17 ATK vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
18-Nov-17NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
19-Nov-17Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa5.30 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
19-Nov-17Bengaluru vs Mumbai City8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22-Nov-17Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
23-Nov-17Chennaiyin vs NorthEast8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
24-Nov-17 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
25-Nov-17Mumbai City vs Goa8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
26-Nov-17ATK vs Pune City5.30 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26-Nov-17Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
29-Nov-17 Pune City vs Mumbai City8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
30-Nov-17Goa vs Bengaluru8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
1-Dec-17Jamshedpur vs ATK8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
2-Dec-17Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
3-Dec-17 Pune City vs Chennaiyin5.30 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
3-Dec-17Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
6-Dec-17Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
7-Dec-17Chennaiyin vs ATK8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
8-Dec-17NorthEast vs Bengaluru8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
9-Dec-17Goa vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
10-Dec-17Jamshedpur vs Pune City5.30 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
10-Dec-17 Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumba
14-Dec-17Pune City vs Bengaluru8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
15-Dec-17Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
16-Dec-17Delhi Dynamos vs Goa8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17-Dec-17Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin5.30 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17-Dec-17 Mumbai City vs ATK8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
20-Dec-17NorthEast vs Mumbai City8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
21-Dec-17Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22-Dec-17Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
23-Dec-17Goa vs Pune City5.30 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
23-Dec-17ATK vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
28-Dec-17Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
29-Dec-17Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
30-Dec-17Pune City vs NorthEast8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
31-Dec-17Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru5.30 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
31-Dec-17 ATK vs Goa8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
4-Jan-18Kerala Blasters vs Pune City8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
5-Jan-18Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
6-Jan-18NorthEast vs Goa8:00 PMndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
7-Jan-18Bengaluru vs ATK5.30 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
7-Jan-18Chennaiyin vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
10-Jan-18Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
11-Jan-18Goa vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
12-Jan-18NorthEast vs ATK8:00 PMndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
13-Jan-18Chennaiyin vs Pune City8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
14-Jan-18Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters5.30 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14-Jan-18Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17-Jan-18Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
18-Jan-18Mumbai City vs Bengaluru8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
19-Jan-18NorthEast vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
20-Jan-18Pune City vs ATK8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
21-Jan-18Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos5.30 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
21-Jan-18Kerala Blasters vs Goa8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24-Jan-18Pune City vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25-Jan-18ATK vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26-Jan-18Bengaluru vs NorthEast8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
27-Jan-18Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
28-Jan-18Goa vs Mumbai City5.30 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
28-Jan-18ATK vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
31-Jan-18Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
1-Feb-18Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
2-Feb-18Pune City vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
3-Feb-18 ATK vs Bengaluru8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
4-Feb-18 Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City5.30 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
4-Feb-18Goa vs NorthEast8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
7-Feb-18NorthEast vs Pune City8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
8-Feb-18Bengaluru vs Goa8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
9-Feb-18Kerala Blasters vs ATK8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
10-Feb-18Jamshedpur vs NorthEast8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
11-Feb-18Mumbai City vs Pune City5.30 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
11-Feb-18Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
14-Feb-18NorthEast vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
15-Feb-18Goa vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa S
16-Feb-18Bengaluru vs Pune City8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17-Feb-18NorthEast vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
18-Feb-18ATK vs Mumbai City5.30 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
18-Feb-18Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
21-Feb-18Goa vs Delhi Dynamos8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
22-Feb-18 Mumbai City vs NorthEast8:00 PMMumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
23-Feb-18Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24-Feb-18Delhi Dynamos vs ATK8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
25-Feb-18Pune City vs Goa5.30 PMShree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25-Feb-18Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru8:00 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
28-Feb-18Goa vs ATK8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
1-Mar-18Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters8:00 PMSree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
2-Mar-18Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
3-Mar-18Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City8:00 PMJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
4-Mar-18Jamshedpur vs Goa5.30 PMJRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
4-Mar-18ATK vs NorthEast8:00 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Published Date: Nov 21, 2017


