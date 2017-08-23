ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City sign Spanish defender Rafael Lopez Gomez for upcoming season

Pune: Spanish defender Rafael Lopez Gomez, who had a stint with top La Liga club Getafe, will play for Indian Super League (ISL) club, FC Pune City, in the 2017-18 season.

Gomez, who played top-flight football in Spain and Germany, will fortify the defence line of the Antonio Habas-managed side.

Gomez, a product of the Real Valladolid's youth system, represented club's main team as well as B team before moving on to SD Eibar in the second division.

In 2008, the defender joined Getafe CF, where finishing sixth to qualify for the UEFA Europa League in 2009-10 season was the highlight of his stint.

The Spaniard joined newly-promoted German club SC Paderborn in 2014 to ply his trade in Bundesliga before reuniting with Valladolid in 2016.