ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City re-sign Brazilian midfielder Jonatan Lucca for upcoming season

Pune: Brazilian midfielder Jonatan Lucca on Thursday re-signed for Indian Super League (ISL) club F.C Pune City for the 2017-18 season in a move from Israeli football club Bnei Sakhnin F.C.

The 23-year-old represented FC Pune City in 2016 making 14 appearances for the club.

Commenting on bringing back the Brazilian midfielder, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "Lucca is a proven performer and a fan favourite too. He played close to 90 minutes in each of the games last season. Young and dynamic, Jonathan feels at home in Pune and believes he can best express himself as a player at FC Pune City."

While, Lucca said he is looking forward to his second stint with FC Pune City.

"At FC Pune City, without a doubt, I got one of my best playing experiences. The team this season has gathered some quality signings and I am sure donning the Orange & Purple will only add further value to my career. Orange Army, here I come," the former ISL champion with FC Goa said.

The Brazilian youngster began his career with local Brazilian club Internacional when he caught the eye of AS Roma. In his three-year stint with the Giallorossi, the midfielder scored nine goals in 32 appearances.