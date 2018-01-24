ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City fightback from goal down to register victory over Jamshedpur

Pune: Gurtej Singh and Emiliano Alfaro scored a goal each in a span of four minutes as FC Pune City rallied from a goal down to win against Jamshedpur FC in a thrilling Indian Super League match on Wednesday.

With the win, Pune are on the top of the table with 22 points from 12 games.

While Gurtej scored in the 62nd minute, Alfaro followed it up in the 66th to give the hosts a match-winning 2-1 lead, after being a goal down till the first half.

In the 29th minute, Jamshedpur broke the shackles after Brazilian Wellington Priori netted home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

In the 36th minute, Jamshedpur had the opportunity to make it 2-0, but their Nigerian striker Azuka Izu flicked it wide after being fed by a cross from Brazilian Trindade Matheus Goncalves.

The visitors wasted yet another chance when striker Jerry Mawihmingthanga shot above the bar after getting a cross from Priori in the 38th minute.

Pune missed a golden opportunity in the additional time of the first half when Alfaro failed to put the ball into the net from a goalmouth melee.

But in the second half, the tables turned on Jamshedpur. After missing couple of shots early on and a free-kick in the 56 minute, the hosts equalised in the 62th minute, courtesy a stunning header by Gurtej.

The charged up Pune players kept on building pressure and it paid off when in the 66th minute star striker Alfaro scored to give Pune a 2-1 lead.