ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic suspended for four matches for remarks against match officials

New Delhi: FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic has been suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakh for his remarks against match officials after his side's Indian Super League match against FC Goa at Margao on 23 December.

The Pune side won the match 2-0.

The suspension will apply with immediate effect.

"AIFF Disciplinary Committee found FC Pune City coach Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his remarks made against Match Officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after Match # 31 between FC Goa and FC Pune City," the ISL said in a statement.

"Mr Ranko Popovic, Head Coach of FC Pune City is fined Rs 5,00,000 (Five Lakh INR) and is suspended for 4 (four) matches of FC Pune City, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to AIFF within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above 4 match suspension," said an AIFF Disciplinary Committee communication to the club.

Pune City FC have collected 12 points from seven matches with four wins and three losses. FC Goa also have 12 points from six matches with four wins and two losses.