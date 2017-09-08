ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City boost attacking options, sign Brazilian striker Diego Carlos for upcoming season

Pune: FC Pune City have strengthened their attacking options by signing Brazilian striker Diego Carlos ahead of the Indian Super League.

Diego kicked off his youth career with Flamengo.

With a flair to play in multiple attacking positions, our fast & fancy playmaker, Diego Carlos is all set to play with the #StallionsOf2017! pic.twitter.com/vHEBN86WMo — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) September 8, 2017

He went on to represent Brazilian clubs Duque de Caxias and Corinthians Alagoano.

In 2011, the Brazilian moved to Russia to play in the Russian National League representing Nizhny Novgorod where he scored 10 goals in 31 appearances.

A season later, Diego moved to FC Luch-Energiya Vladivostok to join FC Ufa in 2012 where he scored eight goals for the club besides helping the club to move to the top division, the Russian Premier League.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in my football career. I have heard great things about the league as well as FC Pune City. It will be good to play alongside my country- mates Jonatan and Marcelinho," said Carlos.