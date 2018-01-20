Budget 2018
ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City back to winning ways after outclassing Teddy Sheringham's ATK

Sports PTI Jan 20, 2018 22:57:13 IST

Pune: Hosts Pune City dished out a dominating performance to outclass defending champions ATK 3-0 in an Indian Super League match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday.

FC Pune City players celebrate a goal against ATK in their Indian Super League match. ISL

Adil Khan (32nd), Diego Carlos (59th) and Rohit Kumar (77th) scored the goals to help Pune City bounce back from their defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the last match.

After Saturday's win, Pune kept their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stage as they are firmly placed at the third spot with 19 points, one behind second-placed Chennaiyin FC and two adrift of Bengaluru FC.

It was Adil Khan, who drew the first blood for Pune when he jumped over all his markers and found the back of the net with a solid header after Marcelinho took a curling corner kick.

At the stroke of an hour, Diego Carlos doubled the lead when he ran down with a brilliant solo effort and dribbled past one defender and found the back of the goal post with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box.

Rohit Kumar put the final nail on ATK's coffin with a stunning goal from the edge of the box after being fed by Sarthak Golui, who dribbled past Taylor.

Pune will now host Jamshedpur FC here on Wednesday, while ATK faces Chennaiyin at home on Thursday.


Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 22:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 22:57 PM

