ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City announce signing of last edition's golden boot winner Marcelinho

Pune: Indian Super League side FC Pune City announced the roping in of the last edition golden boot winner Marcelo Leite Pereira aka Marcelinho for the upcoming season.

The Brazilian winger, who has plied his trade in Spain, Greece and Italy, represented Delhi Dynamos FC last season.

In his 15 appearances, Marcelinho scored 10 goals and made five assists.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel was excited on the new addition to his team.

"Marcelinho has a great appetite for scoring and caused some serious damage to other teams' defence in ISL last season. He is a busy player on the pitch, always in the thick of things – setting the pace, assisting and finding the back of the net. I know our fans really wanted him to don the FC Pune City jersey! Welcome Marcelinho," he said.

In his career spanning almost a decade now, Marcelinho has represented Atletico Madrid 'B', Getafe 'B', Greek clubs like Skoda Xanthi FC, Atromitos Athens, Kalamata among others.

Head coach Antonio Habas said, "Marcelinho is one of the most accomplished attackers we have seen in ISL. He has the versatility to play on wings as well as in front of the net along with great pace to match his abilities. These qualities will be of great help to the team and hope we can achieve results that we aim for in the coming season."

On donning the orange and purple jersey this time, Marcelinho said. "It's exciting times ahead as I join FC Pune City. Antonio Habas is a great coach to work with and his vision for the club is something that got me excited. I will give my 100 % and ensure my stint with FC Pune City gives the Orange Army many reasons to celebrate."