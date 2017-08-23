ISL 2017-18: FC Goa confirm signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming season

Panaji: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

FC Goa confirmed the news on their franchise's official Twitter account.



Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoapic.twitter.com/6gA5vvPEmJ — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 23, 2017

Lanzarote last played for Spanish second division club Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard had spent his youth career playing for FC Barcelona from 1994-2003.

The 33-year-old started his senior career playing for Barcelona C, where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances from 2002-05.

He also figured 17 times for La Liga club Espanyol from 2013-15.

Apart from Lanzarote, former Barcelona B captain Sergio Juste Marin, other foreigners who will be representing the Goan club this season are Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.