ISL 2017-18: FC Goa confirm signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming season

Panaji: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming 2017-18 season.
FC Goa confirmed the news on their franchise's official Twitter account.
Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoapic.twitter.com/6gA5vvPEmJ
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 23, 2017
Lanzarote last played for Spanish second division club Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard had spent his youth career playing for FC Barcelona from 1994-2003.
The 33-year-old started his senior career playing for Barcelona C, where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances from 2002-05.
He also figured 17 times for La Liga club Espanyol from 2013-15.
Apart from Lanzarote, former Barcelona B captain Sergio Juste Marin, other foreigners who will be representing the Goan club this season are Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.
Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 05:23 pm | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 05:29 pm