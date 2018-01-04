ISL 2017-18: Fatigued FC Goa hold ATK to drab draw after nearly three-hour delayed kick-off

Kolkata: A fatigued FC Goa bounced back to hold two-time champions ATK 1-1 in a delayed Indian Super League (ISL) football fixture that got over well past midnight under unforeseen circumstances at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The match had an unprecedented 10.45pm kick-off following a delay of two hours and 45 minutes, as the Goans landed here following a 24-hour ordeal after their morning chartered flight had to be rescheduled to the evening following the crash of a Navy fighter jet at the Dabolim airport.

ATK were quick to take the early advantage with Robbie Keane heading home a Ryan Taylor freekick in the fourth minute but the Goans shook off the fatigue to equalise through Ferran Corominas in the 24th minute.

Both teams had their share of chances in an intense second-half but could not find the winner as Goans secured a maiden draw, a positive result under the circumstances to move up to fourth ahead of Mumbai City FC on goal difference, while ATK remained on seventh.