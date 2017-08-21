ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos partner with Mission XI Million to groom young players at grassroots level

New Delhi: Indian Super League outfit Delhi Dynamos has joined hands with the All India Football Federation and the sports ministry for the Mission XI Million project, a sport development program in schools.

Delhi Dynamos will help in executing the Mission XI Million festivals that are held in Delhi-NCR by sending its own coaching staff, for the purpose of training and grooming young players.

The tie up will also provide the club an opportunity to scout young talents from grassroots level and provide them an offer to be a part of the Delhi Dynamos youth setup.

"The idea is always to try to extend Mission XI Million to as many relevant stakeholders as possible. Delhi Dynamos is an ideal partner in New Delhi, they are very focused on grassroots and the development of talent in the region," said Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director for FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

The partnership will present an opportunity for various physical education teachers to work closely with the experienced coaches of Delhi Dynamos. The coaches will mentor and train the PE teachers, so that they can instill the right coaching methods.