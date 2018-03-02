ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos look to extend home winning run against FC Pune City

New Delhi: Delhi Dynamos FC will look to extend their winning run at home when they lock horns with FC Pune City in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

Having fallen out of the race for the top four early in the season, Dynamos can now only hope to end on a high when they welcome FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi are unbeaten in their last five games and have won back-to-back against ATK and Mumbai City FC at home. Miguel Angel Portugal will be looking to complete a hat-trick against FC Pune City, who have already made it to the playoffs.

"The mood in the team is very good after the wins. But now we need to play again to win," Portugal said about his team's recent form at the pre-match media interaction.

The Spanish tactician put the onus on the opposition saying his team will be under no pressure.

"We'll be playing to be happy. Pune needs to win the game," he said.

In the reverse fixture between the two teams, which was Dynamos' first game of the season, Portugal's men prevailed 3-2.

While Pune have already made it to the playoffs, their humiliating 0-4 loss to FC Goa in their last game has not gone down too well with their fiery coach Ranko Popovic, who wants them to get back to winning ways before the big playoff games.

"We have to show last game was just an accident. The problem is not when you lose, the problem is when you show no desire to win and that's what happened to us in the last game."

Talking about the importance of the game against Dynamos, he added, "It is important for us because it's the last game of the regular season."

Critical of his player's performance, Popovic told reporters that his players relaxed too much and it cost them the game against Goa.

"I had told my players when you are playing well, you may just relax in a match and it will cost you. They didn't feel that and now they do after the Goa defeat," he continued.

FC Pune City will be without their top scorer Marcelinho for the game due to suspension. Delhi Dynamos, on the other hand, will have to do without midfielder Vineet Rai.