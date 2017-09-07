ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC confirm signing of Nigerian forward Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC has signed Nigerian forward Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh for the 2017-18 season of Hero Indian Super League.

The 28-year-old joins the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Finnish outfit FC Ilves, said a press note in Chennai.

After coming through the youth ranks at Nigerian club FC Ebedei, Nworuh signed for Danish top tier outfit FC Midtjylland as a teenager.

He spent five seasons there, finishing runners-up in the domestic league and cup. He also featured for FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League.

During his stint with FC Midtjylland, Nworuh also spent the majority of the 2010-11 season on loan at Danish second tier outfit FC Fredericia. The Nigerian scored 14 league goals for FC Fredericia that season.

In 2012, the Nigerian forward moved to Danish second tier outfit AC Horsens and spent two and a half seasons there, scoring 16 league goals.

Three years later, he moved to Bnei Yehuda in the Israel top tier and scored seven goals in 16 starts. The 2016-17 campaign saw him Jude having short stints at Israel's Bnei Sakhnin and then Ilves in Finland.

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said, "Jude Nworuh is a forward with immense pace who can finish and also create chances. He had a great career in Denmark and is highly rated in Israel football, a market I know very well. He has all the attributes to succeed in the ISL and help us achieve our target of winning back the title."

"I would like to thank Chennaiyin FC and especially coach John Gregory for giving me this opportunity. The Indian Super League is going to be a new and exciting project for me. I am really looking forward to play in front of the passionate Chennaiyin FC fans at Marina Arena," Gregory said.