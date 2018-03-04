ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC to take on FC Pune City in semi-finals; FC Goa face Chennaiyin

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC will face FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in this year's two-legged ISL semi-finals, beginning from 7 March.

The first-leg match between Pune and Bengaluru will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune on 7 March and the Goa-Chennaiyin match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on 10 March.

The second-leg match between Bengaluru and Pune will be Sree Kanteerava stadium here on 11 March, while the Chennaiyin-Goa match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on 13 March.

All semi-finals matches will be played under floodlights, beginning 8 PM.

Debutant Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the semifinals with magnificent performances from their star players, especially Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored 26 goals between them, of 34 that the team scored.

Former I-League champions Bengaluru ended up as table-toppers of this year's ISL with 40 points from 18 matches.

Pune were the second team to qualify after settling for fourth spot with 30 points from 18 matches.

They were assured of a berth in the initial stages, but due to six losses, had to wriggle their way out of danger of not making it to the next stage.

Chennaiyin was next to qualify after finishing second on the points table by garnering 32 points in 18 matches.