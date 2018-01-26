ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC pull off win over NorthEast United to maintain winning run

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC pulled off a 2-1 win over NorthEast United which catapulted them to the top of the ISL points table at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

Bengaluru, who also had beaten the visitors at Guwahati in earlier stage of the league, scored the goals in 14th and 51st minute. They took the lead first with the help of Juanan's header on curling Edu Garcia's free-kick from the left flank.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, once again gave the hosts the much needed lead, after they had conceded an equaliser just before the first half.

Chettri, in the first-time kick, found the back of the net on Harmanjot Singh Khabra's curling cross inside the box from right flank.

In 81st minute, NorthEast had a chance which was frittered away by Columbian John Jairo Mosquera with his misguided header after Nirmal Chettri curled a cross inside the box.

There was a three-minute halt after one of the floodlights dimmed out in the 26th minute.

With this win, Bengaluru now have 24 points from 12 matches, ahead of Chenniyin FC who have 23 from as many matches.

The hosts have won eight games so far, smashing 23 goals and conceding 14. FC Pune are placed third with 22 points in 12 matches.

Bengaluru will play their next match against ATK on 3 February, but before they play return AFC match against Bhutan's Transport United on 30 January.