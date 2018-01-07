ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC look to continue winning ways in clash against ATK

Bengaluru: Having regained form with a convincing win in their last game, Bengaluru FC would look to continue the momentum when they lock horns with a struggling ATK in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 win in their last outing.

The hosts are placed third on the standings with 15 points from five wins in eight games, while ATK are seventh with nine points following two wins.

Bengaluru coach Albert Roca would like to have a win before playing two games on the road - against Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City.

Roca would be hoping for some fireworks from skipper Sunil Chhetri and the prolific Miku, who bulged the Blasters' net twice.

ATK would like to forget the 1-1 draw against FC Goa after a day-long ordeal of playing a delayed match, which finished well past midnight at the Salt Lke Stadium in Kolkata.

The Goan team had arrived at the airport after its chartered flight got delayed following a technical snag and later due to a crash of a fighter jet at Dabolim airport, which forced the runway to be closed.

After a poor start, the two-time defending champions sprung back into the reckoning with wins over Mumbai City and Delhi Dynamos.