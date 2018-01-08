ISL 2017-18: ATK's Teddy Sheringham claims Robbie Keane is not bound for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bengaluru: ATK coach Teddy Sheringham on Sunday expressed hope that marquee footballer Robbie Keane will stay on for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, turning a blind eye to rumours of the Irishman leaving for English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I have heard the speculation as well but I presume that's what it is, speculation. Robbie hasn't heard anything or he hadn't the last time I spoke to him," Sheringham told reporters at the post-match press conference.

A Sunil Chhetri first-half goal ended ATK's three-match unbeaten run at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. They are seventh in the points table now.

"We want to keep Robbie here. He is a fantastic player and great leader for the team. I want him to be there," Sheringham added.

The game was overshadowed by reports that Keane has courted interest from his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers — where he shot to stardom. Wolves are eyeing promotion to the English Premier League from England's second division — the Championship.

On the team's performance, the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star said: "We were sloppy in every department. We gifted them the goal and we weren't at our best."

The visitors lost possession in midfield with Conor Thomas gifting a pass to Chhetri who pounced on the loose ball and struck a powerful shot into the far corner.

"He is an outstanding player. Since that time (before the goal) he was not playing so good but suddenly he appeared and scored a goal like that," Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca said after the match. The Spanish coach dedicated his goal to his mother who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

"We were not brilliant but were enough to win a game. Kolkata did not have so many chances," Roca added.