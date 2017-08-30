ISL 2017-18: ATK to begin preparation for upcoming season with pre-season camp from 8 September

Kolkata: Two-time champions ATK will begin preparation for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) with a pre-season camp with national players from 8 September.

The Teddy Sheringham-coached outfit said in a media statement that it's a pre-season camp for the ISL season 4, which is expected to kick off on 17 November.

Having parted with their Spanish partners Atletico Madrid, ATK's pre-season camp which earlier took place in Dubai, may now shift to Dubai.

The team is expected to leave for Dubai in the second week of October for the final round of preparations to play friendlies for their new look side to get into rhythm ahead of the competition.

ATK have roped in former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane as their marquee signing while among the the Indian players, they have retained Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das and in the draft, they have picked up the likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Robin Singh, Ashutosh Mehta and Jayesh Rane among others.