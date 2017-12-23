ISL 2017-18: ATK look for back-to-back victories in league against bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos FC

Kolkata: High on confidence after registering their maiden win of the season, two-time champions ATK will look to continue in the same vein when they host laggards Delhi Dynamos FC in an Indian Super League match on Sunday.

The home side will hope to carry forward the momentum at at the Salt Lake Stadium, following their maiden victory in five games against Mumbai City FC on 17 December.

It was a much needed win for under fire coach Teddy Sheringham as the victory lifted ATK from the bottom of the table to the eighth spot with five points to their credit.

"Hopefully, we will push on and get some more wins in the next few games. Everybody in the team is fit and raring to go," Ryan Taylor said.

The former Newcastle United defender had an eventful night earlier as the 33-year-old created a chance, had one shot on target and even picked a yellow in ATK's 1-0 victory against Mumbai City.

Taylor's inclusion in place of injured midfielder Carl Baker raised a few eyebrows and coach Sheringham too did not sound convincing enough on the eve of their match in Mumbai.

But come Saturday, ATK will have no such qualms and the full back, who switched to the midfield and played on the flanks with equal ease in the previous match, said a weight had been lifted off the team's shoulder after their win in Mumbai.

"We need to start converting the chances. We started playing a little cagey after the goal in the last game. We should be more precise in front of goal," Taylor said.

With ATK struggling with their star Irish forward Robbie Keane, who has recovered from an injury but is yet to score, Taylor's inspirational show will be a big boost for the side.

The Dynamos will come here after a fourth loss on the trot, a crushing 1-5 defeat by FC Goa resulted in them spiraling down to the bottom of the table.

To make matters worse, Delhi will be missing their Venezuelan defender Gabriel Cichero due to suspension.

The Lions are also missing the services of first goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who picked an injury against Jamshedpur FC on 6 December, while their number two, Arnab Das Sharma was also unfit in the last match.

In their absence, young Sukhadev Patil was given the gloves, but it was the manner of defeat that would concern the pride of capital.

Against Goa, they conceded two goals within three minutes of the first-half injury time, while the remaining three, which included an own goal, also came in a space of three minutes.

The lack of experience and leadership has cost Delhi badly as they seem to have lost their way since injury struck their Uruguayan attacking midfielder Matias Mirabaje and Spanish defender Edu Moya.