Irani Trophy 2017: Chirag Gandhi's maiden ton lifts Gujarat from despair on Day 1

Mumbai: Middle-order batsman Chirag Gandhi struck a timely, maiden first-class hundred and remained unbeaten on 136 to lift newly-crowned Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat from trouble on day one of the Irani Cup game against the Rest of India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The 26-year-old batsman, whose previous highest score was 87 made against Uttar Pradesh in October, batted in a forthright manner to remain unconquered in a close of play score of 300 for 8 after coming to the crease just past the hour when Gujarat were 55 for two.

Gandhi struck 18 fours and a six in his 159-ball essay, playing some fine drives and cut shots, even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, mainly to the medium-pace attack of Pankaj Singh (3 for 77) and Siddharth Kaul (4 for 73).

Gujarat, who opted to bat first, were in trouble at lunch, taken at 81 for 3 after the fall of their captain Parthiv Patel for 11 and then lost Dhruv Raval soon after the break before Gandhi and Manpreet Juneja (47) got together to resurrect the floundering innings with a stand of 109.

Part-time bowler Akhil Herwadkar broke the fifth-wicket partnership at the stroke of tea by dismissing Juneja with the score on 191 in 60.2 overs after which Gandhi, playing only his 14th First-Class game, batted with the lower-order to take the score to 300 for 8.

In the morning, Pankaj trapped opener Samit Gohil for a duck off the sixth ball and then got rid of the other in-form opener Praiyank Panchal through a catch in the slip cordon.

Kaul then accounted for Gujarat captain Parthiv, who chopped a ball going away on to his stumps just before lunch and then added the scalp of Raval soon after the interval by inducing a nick to the wicket-keeper.

Juneja and Gandhi prevented any further damage almost till the end of the second session before Herwadkar was given a bowl and broke the stubborn partnership.

At close, Hardik Patel (9) was the other not out batsman with Gandhi.

Brief scores: Gujarat 300 for 8 in 88 overs (Manpreet Juneja 47, Chirag Gandhi not out 136; Hardik Patel not out 9; Pankaj Singh 3 for 77, Siddharth Kaul 4 for 73) v Rest of India.