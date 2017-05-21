IPL final 2017: When and where to watch RPS vs MI, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the Indian Premier League 2017 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The two sides will contest in the Maharashtra Derby for the fourth time this season, with Pune having won the last three clashes.

RPS took the shorter route to the final after defeating the Rohit Sharma-led side in Qualifier 1. Steven Smith’s team started off slow but then recovered really well in the latter half of the season. Rajul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni have delivered standout performances but the team has relied on useful all-round contributions to get this far.

MI, on the other hand, ended the league stage as table-toppers. But they lost the first of the playoff matches and hence had to take a slightly longer route to the final. In Qualifier 2 on Friday night, they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders in convincing fashion.

For the final, MI start as favourites despite their head-tohead record against Pune this season. The Mumbai side is more balanced on paper and several of their players have played in the final before.

MI have already won the IPL title twice — in 2013 and then in 2015. They are aiming to become the first team to win the IPL title thrice while an inexperienced Rising Pune Supergiant side are looking for their maiden title.

The winning team will be IPL 2017 Champions and take home a glistening trophy and prize money of 15 Rs crore while the runners-up will receive a cheque for Rs 10 crore.

Here's all you need to know about the final clash:

When will the RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The final match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant is on 21 May.

How do I watch the RPS vs MI clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.