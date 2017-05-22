IPL final 2017: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kapil Dev, Twitter reactions to Mumbai Indians' dramatic title win

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) three times in its 10-year history as the Rohit Sharma-led beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by a single run in a gripping final on Sunday.

Pune captain Steve Smith hit a crucial 51 that seemed to put his team on course for victory in the chase for Mumbai's 129-8 in Hyderabad

Chasing 130, Pune batsmen faltered on a slow track to end on 128-6 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Smith's dogged knock went in vain as Pune, who needed 11 in the final over, lost three wickets to Johnson's left-arm pace and some sharp fielding. Bumrah's two strikes included the big wicket of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10), playing in his seventh IPL final.

Daniel Christian was run out while going for the third run to tie the game. Mumbai erupted with joy after becoming the only team to win three titles after triumphs in 2013 and 2015.

Pune, who ended seventh in the eight-team event last season, lost an early wicket but Ajinkya Rahane (44) played sensible cricket with a 54-run partnership with Smith.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mumbai's dramatic one-run win over Pune:

T 2431 - Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2017

Congratulations to @mipaltan Mumbai Indians for a great win & a record 3rd IPL Title! Way to go!???? You guys Rock! ????#iplfinal2017#IPL2017pic.twitter.com/VmdMbuGiMm — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2017

What an over by @MitchJohnson398 all that pressure. What an impact off the bench this year. Well done @mipaltan on the win. I was mistaken. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 21, 2017

What a brilliant #IPLfinal Congratulations @mipaltan on a great victory.Congratulations to Pune as well for giving such great entertainment — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2017

This is how you want a final match to be like. Super exciting. Congrats @mipaltan on another ipl title. #IPLfinal#RPSvMI — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) May 21, 2017

Big up @mipaltan ???? Hard luck @RPSupergiants . But for me, Cricket - the real winner today. ??#IPL2017 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 21, 2017

Got to admire the maturity and temperament shown by @krunalpandya24 ??A genuine allrounder to keep a eye on?? @mipaltan#ipl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 21, 2017

Outstanding character shown by @mipaltan. Well played @RPSupergiants. Not at all surprising with @MahelaJay in charge. What a final to watch — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) May 21, 2017

(With inputs from AFP)