You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. IPL final 2017: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kapil Dev, Twitter reactions to Mumbai Indians' dramatic title win

IPL final 2017: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kapil Dev, Twitter reactions to Mumbai Indians' dramatic title win

IPL2017FP SportsMay, 22 2017 10:38:23 IST

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) three times in its 10-year history as the Rohit Sharma-led beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by a single run in a gripping final on Sunday.

Pune captain Steve Smith hit a crucial 51 that seemed to put his team on course for victory in the chase for Mumbai's 129-8 in Hyderabad

Chasing 130, Pune batsmen faltered on a slow track to end on 128-6 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Smith's dogged knock went in vain as Pune, who needed 11 in the final over, lost three wickets to Johnson's left-arm pace and some sharp fielding. Bumrah's two strikes included the big wicket of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10), playing in his seventh IPL final.

Daniel Christian was run out while going for the third run to tie the game. Mumbai erupted with joy after becoming the only team to win three titles after triumphs in 2013 and 2015.

Pune, who ended seventh in the eight-team event last season, lost an early wicket but Ajinkya Rahane (44) played sensible cricket with a 54-run partnership with Smith.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mumbai's dramatic one-run win over Pune:

(With inputs from AFP)


Published Date: May 22, 2017 10:38 am | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 10:38 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores