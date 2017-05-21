IPL: BCCI to open tender for title sponsorship rights for next five-year cycle on 31 May

New Delhi: The BCCI will open on 31 May the tender process for allocating the cash-rich IPL's title sponsorship rights for the next five-year cycle.

VIVO's title sponsorship rights ends with this edition of the tournament.

The Indian Premier League governing council met on Saturday to finalise the timelines of various tender processes.

Members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji were present in the meeting, besides office bearers.

After due deliberations and considering all aspects the IPL GC, with the concurrence of the CoA, decided the following: The IPL title sponsorship Invitation to Tender will start on 31 May, 2017; The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on 12 June; The IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on 17 July.

All the three processes shall be for the next five-year cycle.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "I'm pleased that both the governing council and CoA members have finalised the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world's premier Twenty20 extravaganza."

"The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well."

Vinod Rai, CoA chairman, said: "I'm confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability."