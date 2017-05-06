IPL 2017: When and where to watch SRH vs RPS, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Hyderabad: Having endured four defeats away in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on Saturday.

Pune usurped the Hyderabad franchise's third spot in the the league standings recently after registering their three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will look at their stellar home record — having won all of their five matches so far — for comfort.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the SRH vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rising Pune Supergiant on 6 May.

How do I watch the SRH vs RPS clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from IANS)