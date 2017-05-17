IPL 2017: When and where to watch SRH vs KKR, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aim to get back to winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of the match will face Mumbai Indians on 19 May in Qualifier 2 after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to the Rising Pune Supergiant on Tuesday. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will seal a place in the final, which will be played on 21 May.

KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.

In the last game against Mumbai Indians, their batting looked to have run out of patience and were guilty of poor shot selection more often than not.

KKR were the team to beat early on in the season but they seemed to have peaked too early.

The likes of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will have their task cut out at the top of the order with the likes of India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on song having 25 scalps this seasons in 13 games and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by SRH after his brilliant bowling in domestic matches, taking four wickets in the must-win game against Gujarat Lions to help Hyderabad qualify for the playoffs, in their ranks.

Here's all you need to know about catching Wednesday's action live:

When will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 17 May.

How do I watch the SRH vs KKR clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from IANS)