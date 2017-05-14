IPL 2017: When and where to watch RPS vs KXIP, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rising Pune Supergiant will take on red-hot Kings XI Punjab at the MCA stadium in Pune in a virtual quarterfinal of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pune's winning streak was halted by Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi on Friday, leaving them needing a win against Punjab who themselves have strung together a winning run of their own to stay in contention.

Fifth-placed Punjab are on a roll lately and will be a tough nut to crack for Pune, who are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run rate of -0.083. Punjab are on 14 points from an equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run rate of +0.296.

When the two teams square off on Sunday, the equation is pretty simple for Glenn Maxwell's team. A win is all that they need to qualify as it will take them to 16 points with a superior net run rate. The Punjab outfit doesn't have to look at any other results.

For Pune, a defeat will see Punjab dislodging them from the play-off spot, while a win would see them rise to second place behind the Mumbai Indians.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the RPS vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

Rising Pune Supergiant will host Kings XI Punjab on 14 May.

How do I watch the RPS vs KXIP clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from IANS)