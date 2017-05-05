You are here:
IPL 2017: When and where to watch RCB vs KXIP, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

IPL2017FP SportsMay, 05 2017 14:22:28 IST

With an aim to stay relevant till the business end, a desperate Kings XI Punjab will be aiming a comprehensive victory against a down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kings XI Punjab players in action during IPL 10. Sportzpics

With eight points from nine games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after eight defeats from eleven games are at the bottom of the heap.

For Kings XI Punjab, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after Friday.

The RCB under Virat Kohli will however be only playing for pride with an aim to finish on a winning note in their remaining matches.

With nothing save pride at stake, Kohli might be inclined to give some of the youngsters a go removing the non-performers.

Here's all you need to know about catching Monday's action live:

When will the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Kings XI Punjab on 5 May.

How do I watch the RCB vs KXIP clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: May 05, 2017 02:22 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 02:22 pm

