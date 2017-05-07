IPL 2017: When and where to watch RCB vs KKR, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

With their last two matches having ended in defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome the opportunity to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday. Bangalore, despite the presence of some big names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, have found the going tough this season and are currently languishing at the bottom of the pile, with five points from 12 matches.

For Kolkata, who are second in the table with 14 points out of 11 matches, the equation is simple: they need two wins out of their remaining three matches to seal their berth in the playoffs. However, with their last two matches being against a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, who beat RCB by 19 runs on Saturday, and Mumbai Indians, who have already made it to the playoffs, KKR will look to win against RCB.

They have shown this season that they are capable of nullifying RCB’s threat, having thrashed the outfit from Bangalore by 82 runs. In that match, RCB were bowled out for 49.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Kolkata Knight Riders on 7 May.

How do I watch the RCB vs KKR clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)