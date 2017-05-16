IPL 2017: When and where to watch MI vs RPS, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

League leaders Mumbai Indians will be eager to avenge their double defeat against neighbours Rising Pune Supergiant in the league stage when the two teams lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians outplayed the Kolkata Night Riders in their last league match to cement their place at the top.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be satisfied after their bench strength outplayed KKR, providing them more options to choose from for the crucial clash.

There will a lot at stake as the winning team gets a final ticket right away which is slated to be played in Hyderabad on 21 May while the loser gets another lifeline in the Qualifier 2, to be played on 10 May in Bengaluru.

The Steve Smith-led Supergiant is perhaps the only team to have beaten Mumbai Indians twice in this year's edition, both home and away and this should boost their confidence when they play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's clash:

When will the MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will host Rising Pune Supergiant on 16 May.

How do I watch the MI vs RPS clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)