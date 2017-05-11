IPL 2017: When and where to watch MI vs KXIP, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Mumbai Indians (MI) hots Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a crucial clash that could decide the teams that make the playoffs of this season's Indian Premier League. This is the second of Punjab's must-win matches, if they wish to have any hopes of continuing their campaign in the tournament.

Mumbai, the table-toppers, have already booked their spot in the eliminators of IPL and are sitting pretty in first position with 18 points. With nine wins and three losses so far, Rohit Sharma's side will be looking to shrug off their performance in the last match, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

On the other hand, high on confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs on Tuesday, Punjab will look for a big win. Punjab have 12 points from 12 matches, and need four more points to be in contention for the playoff spot. If KXIP can win the remaining two matches and get to 16 points, they will then need other results to fall in their favour.

In this clash, the hosts will have a slight advantage as they have a much more balanced team as compared to Punjab. But captain Glenn Maxwell will be hoping to get a big knock to give his team a shot at a much-needed victory.

Here's all you need to know about catching Thursday's action live:

When will the MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will host Kings XI Punjab on 11 May.

How do I watch the MI vs KXIP clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

