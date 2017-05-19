IPL 2017: When and where to watch MI vs KKR, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Bengaluru: Old foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians will lock horns for the third time for a place in the IPL final when they go for the Qualifer 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

KKR, who won by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-interrupted tie in the early hours of Thursday, will have revenge on their minds as Mumbai beat them twice in the league stages this term.

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR also have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai.

At home, Mumbai pulled off their first win of the season against the men in purple when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare.

Needing 60 runs off last 24 balls, Hardik Pandya had finished the job in a dramatic fashion, smashing 29 off 11 balls.

Here's all you need to know about catching Friday's action live:

When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on 19 May in the second Qualifier.

How do I watch the MI vs KKR clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from IANS)