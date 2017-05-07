IPL 2017: When and where to watch KXIP vs GL, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

With their Indian Premier League 10 playoff hopes hanging by a thread, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will hope to take advantage of the Gujarat Lions’ slump when the two teams clash on Sunday.

The Punjab franchise, who are fifth in the standings with 10 points from 10 matches, racked up two back-to-back victories coming into this game — their ten-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils followed by an easy win over bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Saturday.

All-rounder Axar Patel has been a revelation for the Punjab franchise this season. Against RCB too, he scored 38 off 17 balls and then claimed three wickets to help Kings XI romp to victory.

On the other hand, the Lions are seventh in the table with just six points from 11 matches.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

Kings XI Punjab will host Gujarat Lions on 7 May.

How do I watch the KXIP vs GL clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)