IPL 2017: When and where to watch KKR vs MI, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to pull out all stops in their bid to rubber-stamp a playoff spot when they take on already-qualified Mumbai Indians in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Bolstered by the presence of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who is expected to cheer his team from the stands for the first time at home this edition, Gautam Gambhir's men have to be at their best in order to topple an all-round Mumbai team who are at the top of the eight-team points table.

KKR (second in the points table with 16 points from 13 games) have one foot in the knockout stages. But with Punjab (fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches) making a strong case for themselves now after two back-to-back wins, coupled with Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth in the table with 15 points from 13 ties) and Rising Pune Supergiant (third with 16 in their kitty from 12 fixtures) also in the fray, they must ensure the berth with a win.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the KKR vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians on 13 May.

How do I watch the KKR vs MI clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)