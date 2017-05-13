IPL 2017: When and where to watch GL vs SRH, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to go for the kill and cement their place in the last available fourth spot when they face an out-of-form Gujarat Lions in their last league tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kanpur on Saturday.

Placed at the fourth spot in the standings with seven wins from 13 matches, David Warner-led Hyderabad find themselves in a do-or-die to qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are at the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings and can only be party spoilers for Hyderabad.

Even if Hyderabad lose, they can still go through provided Kings XI Punjab (14 points from 13 games) fail to beat Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. But SRH will not look for favours from Pune.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the GL vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

Gujarat Lions will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on 13 May.

How do I watch the GL vs SRH clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from IANS)