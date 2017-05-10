IPL 2017: When and where to watch GL vs DD, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvage some pride when they clash in a league tie at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday. Both teams have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs and their campaign in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) already done and dusted.

Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL playoffs were dashed on Monday when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table-toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

With four wins and seven losses, Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. On the other hand, Gujarat are a rung above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.

Even if the Gujarat Lions win both their remaining matches, they can only get to 12 points, while if DD win their remaining three fixtures, they can still only get to 14 points which will not make the cut.

Here's all you need to know about catching Wednesday's action live:

When will the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

Gujarat Lions will host Delhi Daredevils on 10 May.

How do I watch the GL vs DD clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS