IPL 2017: When and where to watch DD vs RPS, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the playoffs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians, who incidentally lost at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Supergiant have emerged as a dominant side, having won seven out of their last eight games.

In fact, they could have sealed their playoffs berth on Thursday itself had Kings XI Punjab lost to Mumbai Indians.

Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.

Here's all you need to know about catching Friday's action live:

When will the DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

Delhi Daredevils will host Rising Pune Supergiant on 13 May.

How do I watch the DD vs RPS clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)